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Stephen Miller and JD Vance Wanted to Suspend Habeas Corpus (w/ Leah Litman)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Jun 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell is joined by law professor and Strict Scrutiny co-host Leah Litman to discuss the White House’s plan to suspend habeas corpus, JD Vance’s push to invoke the Insurrection Act, the Gavin Newsom investigation, and the 19 Supreme Court decisions that could reshape American democracy before the midterms.

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