Judge Nukes Trump DOJ’s “Vindictive” Prosecution (w/ Mary McCord)

Sarah Longwell welcomes Mary McCord—former DOJ prosecutor and co-host of the Main Justice podcast—to discuss a series of jaw-dropping legal scandals surrounding Trump’s Justice Department. They include the secretive $1.776 billion “slush fund” for January 6 defendants, a federal judge exposing shocking grand jury misconduct in the Broadview Six case, the collapse of the Kilmar Abrego Garcia prosecution, growing judicial distrust of DOJ lawyers, and what happens when prosecutors start acting like political operatives instead of officers of the court.
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Show notes
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