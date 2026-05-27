The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Judge Nukes Trump DOJ’s “Vindictive” Prosecution (w/ Mary McCord)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
May 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell welcomes Mary McCord—former DOJ prosecutor and co-host of the Main Justice podcast—to discuss a series of jaw-dropping legal scandals surrounding Trump’s Justice Department. They include the secretive $1.776 billion “slush fund” for January 6 defendants, a federal judge exposing shocking grand jury misconduct in the Broadview Six case, the collapse of the Kilmar Abrego Garcia prosecution, growing judicial distrust of DOJ lawyers, and what happens when prosecutors start acting like political operatives instead of officers of the court.

Listen to Main Justice on Apple Podcasts:

Leave a comment

Show notes

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions is available exclusively for Bulwark+ members here and on the Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.

Bulwark+ members can also listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.

The Illegal News with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Leave us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ so more people can find this important show from The Bulwark.

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture