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Trump’s AG Pick May Not Have the Votes to Get Confirmed (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Andrew Weissmann's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann
Jun 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann return to discuss Todd Blanche’s growing Senate confirmation problems, Trump’s $1.7 billion “weaponization fund” scheme, why the judge isn’t letting the case die, the DOJ’s targeting of Congress members and critics, potential Ghislaine Maxwell fallout, and the reason Weissmann thinks the case against John Bolton is different than other "revenge" prosecutions.

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Buy Andrew Weissmann’s book, Liar’s Kingdom! https://bookshop.org/a/2344/9780316601306

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