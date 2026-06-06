Trump’s AG Pick May Not Have the Votes to Get Confirmed (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann return to discuss Todd Blanche’s growing Senate confirmation problems, Trump’s $1.7 billion “weaponization fund” scheme, why the judge isn’t letting the case die, the DOJ’s targeting of Congress members and critics, potential Ghislaine Maxwell fallout, and the reason Weissmann thinks the case against John Bolton is different than other "revenge" prosecutions.
Show notes
Buy Andrew Weissmann’s book, Liar’s Kingdom! https://bookshop.org/a/2344/9780316601306
Watch, listen and leave a comment.
Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions is available exclusively for Bulwark+ members here and on the Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.
Bulwark+ members can also listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.