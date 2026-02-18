The Bulwark

They Don’t Want Borders. They Want Your Ballot (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann
Feb 18, 2026
Andrew Weissmann explains to Sarah Longwell the new filing from officials in Georgia’s Fulton County election office attacking the FBI's search of the county's election records last month. They also discuss the latest around ICE cases in Minnesota and get to Sarah's rapid fire questions.

ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live in Minneapolis and Texas at TheBulwark.com/Events

