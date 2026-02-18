They Don’t Want Borders. They Want Your Ballot (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Andrew Weissmann explains to Sarah Longwell the new filing from officials in Georgia’s Fulton County election office attacking the FBI's search of the county's election records last month. They also discuss the latest around ICE cases in Minnesota and get to Sarah's rapid fire questions.
ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live in Minneapolis and Texas at TheBulwark.com/Events
Watch, listen and leave a comment.
Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Bulwark+ members can listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.