Trump Is Treating Elections Like Crimes (w/ Elliot Williams)

Sarah Longwell
Feb 06, 2026
Sarah Longwell and CNN legal analyst Elliott Williams walk through a stunning week of norm-breaking: the arrest of journalists after a Minnesota protest, Trump hovering over federal law enforcement, an FBI raid on a Georgia election office, and open talk of "nationalizing" U.S. elections. They also discuss Trump’s jaw-dropping $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and his move to take over—and potentially shut down—the Kennedy Center.

Links:

Read the Don Lemon indictment: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.mnd.231106/gov.uscourts.mnd.231106.39.0_7.pdf

Read Trump's $10 billion lawsuit: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.706172/gov.uscourts.flsd.706172.1.0_3.pdf

ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live in Minneapolis and Texas at https://thebulwark.com/events

