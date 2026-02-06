Trump Is Treating Elections Like Crimes (w/ Elliot Williams)

Sarah Longwell and CNN legal analyst Elliott Williams walk through a stunning week of norm-breaking: the arrest of journalists after a Minnesota protest, Trump hovering over federal law enforcement, an FBI raid on a Georgia election office, and open talk of "nationalizing" U.S. elections. They also discuss Trump’s jaw-dropping $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and his move to take over—and potentially shut down—the Kennedy Center.



Links:



Read the Don Lemon indictment: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.mnd.231106/gov.uscourts.mnd.231106.39.0_7.pdf



Read Trump's $10 billion lawsuit: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.706172/gov.uscourts.flsd.706172.1.0_3.pdf



ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live in Minneapolis and Texas at https://thebulwark.com/events



Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Bulwark+ member can listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.