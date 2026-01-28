Secret ICE Memo Says They Can Enter Homes Without Warrants (w/ Elliot Williams)

Sarah Longwell is joined by former ICE attorney and CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams to discuss the growing clash between ICE, the Justice Department, and the courts. Williams explains why a federal judge in Minnesota is threatening contempt after ICE ignored a court order, and why DOJ’s response—appealing denied arrest warrants tied to a church protest—stunned the court. They talk about a secret DHS memo claiming ICE can enter private homes without judicial warrants, what that means for the Fourth Amendment, and why these tactics are triggering growing legal and public backlash.
Letters from Judge Schiltz calling out DOJ's abuse of the court system:
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.ca8.113669/gov.uscourts.ca8.113669.00805439055.0.pdf
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.ca8.113669/gov.uscourts.ca8.113669.00805439054.0.pdf
Secret DHS memo on warrantless entry by ICE: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/26499371-dhs-ice-memo-1-21-26/
