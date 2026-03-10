The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Andrew Weissmann: This is Why America’s Institutions Are Failing

Sarah Longwell
Mar 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell talks with former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann about his new book: Liar’s Kingdom

They discuss how Donald Trump exposed weaknesses in American institutions, why misinformation has become so central to modern politics, and what that means for the future of democracy.

Weissmann explains why simply winning elections won’t fix the problem, explores how other democracies handle threats to the rule of law, and lays out reforms that could strengthen guardrails without rewriting the Constitution.

This post is for paid subscribers

