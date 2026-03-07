Is This War Legal? (w/ Tess Bridgeman)

Sarah Longwell talks with Just Security’s Tess Bridgeman about whether the Iran war is legal under the Constitution, the War Powers Resolution, and international law. They discuss how presidents have stretched their authority for decades, why Congress keeps failing to act, and what it means when one man can take the country to war on his own.
Read more from Tess: https://www.justsecurity.org/author/bridgemantess/
