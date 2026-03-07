The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Is This War Legal? (w/ Tess Bridgeman)

Sarah Longwell
Mar 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell talks with Just Security’s Tess Bridgeman about whether the Iran war is legal under the Constitution, the War Powers Resolution, and international law. They discuss how presidents have stretched their authority for decades, why Congress keeps failing to act, and what it means when one man can take the country to war on his own.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Bulwark+ members can listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.

The Illegal News with Sarah Longwell, formerly known as George Conway Explains It All (to Sarah Longwell)

