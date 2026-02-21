Supreme Court Slams Door on Trump’s Tariff Power Grab (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s sweeping tariffs in a 6–3 decision—including votes from two of his own appointees. Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann explain why the Court said Congress, not the president, controls the power to tax, what the “major questions” fight was really about, and why Chief Justice Roberts appeared to take direct aim at Kavanaugh’s dissent.
ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live in Texas at TheBulwark.com/Events
Watch, listen and leave a comment.
Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Bulwark+ members can listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.