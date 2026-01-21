The Epstein Files Are Being Buried by DOJ (w/ Asha Rangappa)

Asha Rangappa joins Sarah to discuss the ICE raids in Minnesota, a federal court injunction limiting certain actions against protesters, DOJ retaliation, the stalled Epstein files release, and the growing use of law enforcement as a political weapon.
Read the Ruling Restricting Federal Agents’ Actions in Minnesota: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.mnd.229758/gov.uscourts.mnd.229758.85.0_1.pdf
