Trump’s Face on DOJ Is a Big Deal — Here’s Why

Sarah Longwell
Feb 25, 2026
Sarah Longwell is joined by CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams to break down Trump’s latest legal battles—from the Supreme Court limiting his tariff plan to a judge holding ICE in contempt for ignoring court orders.

They also discuss the FCC targeting late-night shows, questions about DOJ independence after Trump put his face on the building, and new reporting on the Epstein files.

ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live in Texas at TheBulwark.com/Events

