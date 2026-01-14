The Bulwark

Jack Smith Says He Had Trump Dead to Rights (w/ Asha Rangappa)

Sarah Longwell
Jan 14, 2026
Sarah Longwell sits down with Asha Rangappa—a lecturer at Yale Law School and co-host of the “It’s Complicated” legal podcast—to discuss Venezuela, Jack Smith's congressional testimony, the Minneapolis shooting, and the many other high-profile lawsuits and investigations that have already popped up in 2026.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

