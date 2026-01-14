Jack Smith Says He Had Trump Dead to Rights (w/ Asha Rangappa)

Sarah Longwell sits down with Asha Rangappa—a lecturer at Yale Law School and co-host of the “It’s Complicated” legal podcast—to discuss Venezuela, Jack Smith's congressional testimony, the Minneapolis shooting, and the many other high-profile lawsuits and investigations that have already popped up in 2026.
Watch, listen and leave a comment.
Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Bulwark+ member can listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.