Jack Smith Says He Had Trump Dead to Rights (w/ Asha Rangappa)

The Illegal News with Sarah Longwell

“The Illegal News” is where law meets politics. Each week, Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) sits down with a legal expert to unpack how the latest court filings, rulings, and procedural twists and turns of the Trump era are shaping American democracy. These are conversations about justice without the jargon, giving you context for the biggest developments and surfacing the legal (and illegal) moves not getting enough attention.

If you're looking for "George Conway Explains It All," George is off on a new adventure, but Sarah will keep you covered.

