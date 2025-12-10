The Bulwark

Running the Same Dead Case Back to Another Grand Jury? That’s Desperation.

Conways explains...
Sarah Longwell
Dec 10, 2025
George explains to Sarah the Supreme Court’s newest fights, Trump’s push to control independent agencies, the mess inside his DOJ, the failed effort to indict Letitia James, Alina Habba’s pitiful stint as U.S. attorney, and why the Epstein grand-jury files are finally being forced into the open under the new transparency law.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Subscribe or add the show to your player of choice, here.

