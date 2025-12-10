Running the Same Dead Case Back to Another Grand Jury? That’s Desperation.

George explains to Sarah the Supreme Court’s newest fights, Trump’s push to control independent agencies, the mess inside his DOJ, the failed effort to indict Letitia James, Alina Habba’s pitiful stint as U.S. attorney, and why the Epstein grand-jury files are finally being forced into the open under the new transparency law.

