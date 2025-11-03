The Bulwark

Trump’s White House Fired Prosecutors for Telling the Truth!

Conways explains...
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Nov 03, 2025
∙ Paid
13
27
Share

George Conway explains to Sarah Longwell Trump’s Orwellian purge of DOJ prosecutors over January 6th, and the legal contortions fueling his push for authoritarianism, from National Guard moves to third-term loop holes.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

