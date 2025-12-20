The Bulwark

Preview

George Conway Has an Announcement

Conways explains...
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Dec 20, 2025
∙ Paid

George Conway and Sarah Longwell close out the year—and this chapter of the show—with a conversation on the legal chaos of the Trump era. They discuss Trump’s attacks on the media, the chilling effect of defamation suits and settlements, the collapse of the DOJ, and growing concerns about courts, contempt, and judicial authority.

