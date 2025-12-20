George Conway Has an Announcement

George Conway and Sarah Longwell close out the year—and this chapter of the show—with a conversation on the legal chaos of the Trump era. They discuss Trump’s attacks on the media, the chilling effect of defamation suits and settlements, the collapse of the DOJ, and growing concerns about courts, contempt, and judicial authority.



Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Subscribe or add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.