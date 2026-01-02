Andrew Weissmann: Epstein Files Release Looks Like a DOJ Cover-Up

Sarah is off this week so Andrew Weissmann joins Sam Stein to explain why the Epstein files rollout has become a legal and political disaster—from blown deadlines and redactions to the DOJ’s credibility crisis. They also discuss Supreme Court’s spotty pushback against the administration, Trump’s use of military power, and growing risks to democratic norms.
