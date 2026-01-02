The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Andrew Weissmann: Epstein Files Release Looks Like a DOJ Cover-Up

Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Weissmann's avatar
Sam Stein and Andrew Weissmann
Jan 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah is off this week so Andrew Weissmann joins Sam Stein to explain why the Epstein files rollout has become a legal and political disaster—from blown deadlines and redactions to the DOJ’s credibility crisis. They also discuss Supreme Court’s spotty pushback against the administration, Trump’s use of military power, and growing risks to democratic norms.

