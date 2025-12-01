Sarah and George Answer Your Questions!

Sarah Longwell and George Conway answer listener questions in a special listener mailbag episode, taking on the Supreme Court’s “shadow docket,” DOJ and court reform, post-Trump conservative rethinks, and George lists his many guitars. Plus, George explains the Lindsey Halligan ruling and what it means for the Comey and Letitia James cases.

