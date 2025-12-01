The Bulwark

Preview

Sarah and George Answer Your Questions!

Conways explains...
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Dec 01, 2025
Sarah Longwell and George Conway answer listener questions in a special listener mailbag episode, taking on the Supreme Court’s “shadow docket,” DOJ and court reform, post-Trump conservative rethinks, and George lists his many guitars. Plus, George explains the Lindsey Halligan ruling and what it means for the Comey and Letitia James cases.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

