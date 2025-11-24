How Trump Plans to Bury the Epstein Files

Note: This episode was recorded on Thursday, November 20.



Sarah Longwell and George Conway reflect on Dick Cheney’s funeral and contrast his final defense of democracy with Trump’s authoritarian impulses. They also discuss Trump’s attacks on Democratic veterans after video reminding service members they do not need to obey illegal orders, the continuing Epstein files fight, Texas’ gerrymander, and the Comey case unraveling.

