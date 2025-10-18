The Bulwark

John Bolton's Own Book Might Destroy Him

Conways explains...
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Oct 18, 2025
George Conway explains to Sarah Longwell how the indictment of John Bolton fits into Donald Trump’s broader pattern of targeting critics — but also why Bolton’s case may have more substance than Trump’s other so-called “revenge prosecutions.” They discuss what makes the Bolton charges different, why H-1B visas matter, and how Trump’s effort to label peaceful protests as “rebellion” reveals his authoritarian instincts.

