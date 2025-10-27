The Bulwark

Trump Picked the Least Qualified Person He Could Find

Oct 27, 2025
George Conway explains to Sarah another week of legal chaos, with prosecutor Lindsey Halligan’s bizarre texts, the illegal U.S. boat strikes in the Caribbean, Trump’s $230 million claim against his own government, and the ACLU defending a man arrested for playing the Darth Vader theme.

show notes:
Tim’s conversation with Anna Bower

