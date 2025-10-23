The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Ben Wittes and Anna Bower: Trump's Reparations Demand

Tim Miller
Benjamin Wittes
Oct 23, 2025
The convicted felon was legitimately prosecuted for hoarding classified docs at Mar-a-Lago. And he was justifiably investigated over the numerous contacts he and his associates had with Russian nationals during 2016. But Trump feels he has endured so much pain and suffering from all the probing that he’s owed a quarter of a billion dollars in damages fr…

