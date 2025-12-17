Catherine Rampell and Michael Steinberger: Trump Wants to Cook the Books

POTUS is firing or censoring the statisticians who collect data on health and climate, as well as the kind of experts who could verify his lofty claims of an A++++ economy. And while Vance says that Trump is really turning things around, job losses are rising from his destructive tariff and immigration policies. Plus, the back story on Palantir and how it’s helping to facilitate the administration’s authoritarian ambitions.

Author Mike Steinberger and Catherine Rampell join Tim Miller.

