Alyssa Farah: Trump's Big L in Indiana

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Dec 12, 2025
Despite death threats and harassment, Republicans in Indiana delivered the biggest political setback to Trump since officials in Georgia wouldn’t help him find 11,780 votes in 2020. Turns out, some conservatives at the state level still have enough principles to not gerrymander on demand. Meanwhile, antisemitism, white nationalism, and neo-Nazism are flourishing among the very online right, including among people who used to be showcased by Fox. And they’re chewing on and mainstreaming some of the deepest, darkest conspiracies out there. But now those voices are more influential than the cable channel—even our vice president, ever mindful of 2028, won’t distance himself from the crowd. Plus, MTG’s come to Jesus moment, and the PR instead of reporting that is happening in the press room at the Pentagon

Alyssa Farah Griffin joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

