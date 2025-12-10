Neera Tanden: America's 'Daddy' Is in a Rut

Big boss Trump, who claims the power to run the whole government via executive order and pushes all our allies around, suddenly is a man with no agency when it comes to the economy. He says the high cost of living is a Democratic hoax, or in true Christmas spirit, he’s back to blaming parents for spoiling their daughters with too many dolls. And while his approval rating slips into the the 30s, voters keep rewarding Democrats at the ballot box. On the healthcare front, Republicans have been promising an alternative to Obamacare for 15 years with nothing to show for it. Plus, the corruption of Trump & Co is so pervasive, it’s hard for voters to get their minds around it, and Dems have to go all-in on winning the Senate next year—which means winning independents and non-MAGA republicans in red states.

Neera Tanden, at the Center for American Progress, joins Tim Miller.

