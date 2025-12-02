The Bulwark

Project 2025 Is Coming Back To Bite Trump

Tim Miller
and
Amanda Carpenter
Dec 02, 2025
As a candidate, Trump knew to steer clear of Project 2025. But as president, he embraced its deeply unpopular policy goals and it has been driving down his poll numbers. Meanwhile, what are we doing with Venezuela? No one in the administration has made a remotely convincing case for the intimidation campaign against President Maduro. And the boat bombings are putting members of our military in legal danger under the guidance of Hegseth. Plus, the threats against legislators in Indiana who aren’t going along with redistricting, and the broad-based coalition standing up to ICE—including people in costumes and grannies on scooters—has been one of the most successful responses to Trump’s immigration agenda.

Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller.

