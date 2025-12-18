Patrick Gaspard: A White House Screamathon

Trump's power of persuasion is failing him on the affordability issue. He even broke MAGA creed on live TV by calling on Americans to trust the word of foreign leaders—who supposedly claim the U.S. economy is golden—over the pain they're feeling at the supermarket and at the pump. Meanwhile, NYC's mayor-elect seems to be understand the zeitgeist: We are not living in a right v. left political moment, but an insider v. outsider one. Plus, what Dems can learn from Mamdani, why the party needs to move on from its Obama and Bernie factions, and how aid programs like PEPFAR can be resurrected in a new administration.

Former Obama and Mamdani advisor Patrick Gaspard joins Tim Miller.

