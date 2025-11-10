The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Conway Explains: Trump's DOJ Lost to a Hoagie (w/ Sam Stein & Steve Vladeck)

Conways explains...
Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Nov 10, 2025
∙ Paid

George Conway explains to Sam Stein (sitting in for Sarah Longwell) the “sandwich man” acquittal, and why tossing a wrapped hoagie at a Kevlar-clad officer wasn’t “forcible assault”, plus the collapsing Comey case built on shaky indictments, dubious authority, and a near-certain legal dead end. Then, George is joined by Steve Vladeck to discuss the Supreme Court’s review of Trump’s tariffs, where questions on limits and delegation hint the justices may strike them down.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

