Conway Explains: Trump’s DOJ Lost to a Hoagie (w/ Sam Stein & Steve Vladeck)

George Conway explains to Sam Stein (sitting in for Sarah Longwell) the “sandwich man” acquittal, and why tossing a wrapped hoagie at a Kevlar-clad officer wasn’t “forcible assault”, plus the collapsing Comey case built on shaky indictments, dubious authority, and a near-certain legal dead end. Then, George is joined by Steve Vladeck to discuss the Supreme Court’s review of Trump’s tariffs, where questions on limits and delegation hint the justices may strike them down.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.