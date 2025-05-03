The Dumbest Fight Trump Ever Picked

George and Sarah break down Trump’s latest legal circus—from the outrageous deportation overreach using the Alien Enemies Act to the shady crypto scheme no one’s talking about. They also unpack the arrest of a Milwaukee judge and Trump’s threat to strip Harvard’s tax status. This week, the stupidity is off the charts.

