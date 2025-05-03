The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Dumbest Fight Trump Ever Picked

George explains why.
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
May 03, 2025
17
11
Share

George and Sarah break down Trump’s latest legal circus—from the outrageous deportation overreach using the Alien Enemies Act to the shady crypto scheme no one’s talking about. They also unpack the arrest of a Milwaukee judge and Trump’s threat to strip Harvard’s tax status. This week, the stupidity is off the charts.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Not a Bulwark+ member? We’ve got you covered—George Conway Explains it All is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

