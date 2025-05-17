Trump’s SCOTUS Judges Humiliate Him

George Conway and Sarah Longwell talk the Supreme Court case on nationwide injunctions, the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine birthright citizenship, and why a $400M plane from Qatar raises serious constitutional questions.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here.