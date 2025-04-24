Trump Is A Menacing Clown!

George and Sarah unpack a week of jaw-dropping legal drama: from Trump’s middle-of-the-night deportation schemes to the Supreme Court’s surprising resistance, and Harvard’s bold legal pushback against the administration. They break down due process violations, SCOTUS maneuvering, and the growing culture of contempt in Trump’s orbit.

