Why The Supreme Court Is Broken (w/ Leah Litman)

Sarah Longwell is joined by Leah Litman, professor of law at the University of Michigan Law School and co-host of the Strict Scrutiny podcast, to discuss the Supreme Court's troubling shift toward partisanship, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s ideological battles, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s decision to openly criticize the Court’s Trump-friendly rulings. Can anything fix the Supreme Court?

Litman shares solutions—and why she thinks it’s past time to get angry.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.