The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
12

Why The Supreme Court Is Broken (w/ Leah Litman)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Leah Litman's avatar
Sarah Longwell
and
Leah Litman
Jul 17, 2025
∙ Paid
3
12
Share

Sarah Longwell is joined by Leah Litman, professor of law at the University of Michigan Law School and co-host of the Strict Scrutiny podcast, to discuss the Supreme Court's troubling shift toward partisanship, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s ideological battles, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s decision to openly criticize the Court’s Trump-friendly rulings. Can anything fix the Supreme Court?

Litman shares solutions—and why she thinks it’s past time to get angry.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture