Trump Keeps Lying And The Courts Know It

George Conway is joined by JVL, sitting in for Sarah Longwell, to break down the legal challenges to the federal use of the National Guard in California, how the administration is not following the laws as they are written, and how Newsom can continue to challenge the overreach. Also, they discuss the confrontation involving Senator Padilla that even shocked Corey Lewandowski, and how Trump’s silly birthday parade shows weakness.

