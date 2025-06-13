The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Keeps Lying And The Courts Know It

George explains.
Jun 13, 2025
George Conway is joined by JVL, sitting in for Sarah Longwell, to break down the legal challenges to the federal use of the National Guard in California, how the administration is not following the laws as they are written, and how Newsom can continue to challenge the overreach. Also, they discuss the confrontation involving Senator Padilla that even shocked Corey Lewandowski, and how Trump’s silly birthday parade shows weakness.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

