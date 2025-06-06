The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Slams Federalist Society

George explains.
Sarah Longwell
Jun 06, 2025
George Conway and Sarah Longwell discuss Donald Trump’s investigation into Joe Biden’s presidency, Trump’s new travel ban on 12 countries, and Trump’s retaliation against Harvard and foreign exchange students. Also, another judge slams Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport without due process, and Trump's fight with Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

