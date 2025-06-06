Trump Slams Federalist Society

George Conway and Sarah Longwell discuss Donald Trump’s investigation into Joe Biden’s presidency, Trump’s new travel ban on 12 countries, and Trump’s retaliation against Harvard and foreign exchange students. Also, another judge slams Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport without due process, and Trump's fight with Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society.

