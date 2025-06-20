Trump Is a Man With No Plan

George and Sarah dig into Donald Trump’s legal circus—his sociopathic impulses, his warped view of presidential power, and his team’s nonstop efforts to delay accountability. From a Ninth Circuit procedural win on National Guard deployment, to recycled immunity claims, to the latest twists in the E. Jean Carroll case, Conway and Longwell explain why Trump’s ego—not the law—drives it all.

