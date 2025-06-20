The Bulwark

Trump Is a Man With No Plan

George explains.
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Jun 20, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

George and Sarah dig into Donald Trump’s legal circus—his sociopathic impulses, his warped view of presidential power, and his team’s nonstop efforts to delay accountability. From a Ninth Circuit procedural win on National Guard deployment, to recycled immunity claims, to the latest twists in the E. Jean Carroll case, Conway and Longwell explain why Trump’s ego—not the law—drives it all.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

