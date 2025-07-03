Could Trump Deport Elon Musk?

George Conway explains to JVL why Trump’s billion-dollar settlement with Shari Redstone might be legalized bribery, the disturbing reality behind Trump’s immigration detention camps, whether Elon Musk could really face denaturalization, and how the Supreme Court’s latest moves could once again shield Trump from accountability.



Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here.