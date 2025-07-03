The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Could Trump Deport Elon Musk?

George explains.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
Jul 03, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

George Conway explains to JVL why Trump’s billion-dollar settlement with Shari Redstone might be legalized bribery, the disturbing reality behind Trump’s immigration detention camps, whether Elon Musk could really face denaturalization, and how the Supreme Court’s latest moves could once again shield Trump from accountability.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture