The Criminals Are Running DOJ

George Conway and JVL break down a stunning whistleblower complaint accusing Deputy AG nominee Emil Bove of telling colleagues the DOJ should ignore court orders and deport migrants anyway. They explore the Supreme Court’s unexplained decision enabling deportation to dangerous countries, the Kafkaesque Abrego Garcia case, and the GOP’s broader assault on Harvard. It’s a legal and political breakdown—Conway says bluntly: “The criminals are in charge.”

