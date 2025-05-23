The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
17
28

Trump’s DOJ Plays Dirty — SCOTUS Isn’t Having It

George explains.
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
May 23, 2025
∙ Paid
17
28
Share

George joins Sarah to explain the latest legal messes in Trump World — from Judge Ho’s cringe-worthy SCOTUS audition, to Kristi Noem’s complete ignorance of basic constitutional rights, to the potential bribery scandal involving Paramount and a bogus Trump lawsuit. Plus: why Amy Coney Barrett is suddenly the right’s new punching bag, and how the Supreme Court just exposed the administration’s bad-faith games. It’s all corruption, ambition, and chaos — and George has thoughts.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture