Trump’s DOJ Plays Dirty — SCOTUS Isn’t Having It

George joins Sarah to explain the latest legal messes in Trump World — from Judge Ho’s cringe-worthy SCOTUS audition, to Kristi Noem’s complete ignorance of basic constitutional rights, to the potential bribery scandal involving Paramount and a bogus Trump lawsuit. Plus: why Amy Coney Barrett is suddenly the right’s new punching bag, and how the Supreme Court just exposed the administration’s bad-faith games. It’s all corruption, ambition, and chaos — and George has thoughts.

