Trump is Facing a Major Judicial Backlash

George explains.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
Jul 31, 2025
∙ Paid
16
27
George Conway explains to JVL what’s really going on with Trump’s obsession over Jeffrey Epstein, suspicious secret DOJ meetings, and a brewing judicial backlash against Trump’s persistent lying and disregard for the courts. Plus, George breaks down the controversial confirmation of Emil Bove and how it could reshape the courts for decades.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

