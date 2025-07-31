Trump is Facing a Major Judicial Backlash

George Conway explains to JVL what’s really going on with Trump’s obsession over Jeffrey Epstein, suspicious secret DOJ meetings, and a brewing judicial backlash against Trump’s persistent lying and disregard for the courts. Plus, George breaks down the controversial confirmation of Emil Bove and how it could reshape the courts for decades.

