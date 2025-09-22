(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

WHEN IT COMES to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, FBI director Kash Patel is willing to look at it from every angle—literally.

On Sunday, Patel took the extraordinary step of actively courting conspiracy theorists by listing out all the crazy theories the FBI was willing to pursue, even with a suspect already in custody. This included “the angle of the shot,” the “hand gestures” of people standing near Kirk, and the flight activities of a nearby plane.

Patel’s post was a big hit with Alex Jones types. InfoWars host Harrison Smith enthused that it was “an extremely positive development” that the FBI chief would “address speculation and alternative theories.”

“WE DID THIS,” Kirk friend and major Kirk conspiracy-theory promoter Candace Owens claimed victoriously on Instagram, seeing Patel’s tweet as a sign that the theories were gaining traction.

Patel’s agents will have a lot to sort through, because the list of conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk’s assassination is growing every day. Popular conjectures include