Hey guys,

Tim and I have agreed to debate our friends at Reason magazine TOMORROW NIGHT (Dec. 18) at the Howard Theatre. The proposition: “You don’t have to pick a side in politics.” We will be arguing against.

Here’s where I need you guys: The winner is determined by an audience vote. So we’re inviting as many of you as possible to come out, spend the evening with us, and most importantly—don’t let the Libertarians win!

Reason Debate Tickets

We want you guys to be there! We need the Bulwark crowd to be out in full force. So if you live in the area—or reasonably close to the area—get tickets now and come out and join us.

The debate is TOMORROW at 7 pm at the Howard Theatre, 620 T Street NW, Washington, DC 20001. Tickets are cheap, there will be drinks for sale, and you can learn what the deal is with Libertarians.

—Sarah