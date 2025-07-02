Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and JVL break down the latest news. On today’s show, we will be covering the House vote on Trump’s fugly bill, ICE expansion, and the cowards at Paramount.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Next Level LIVE: Chaos, Cowards, and Alligator Alcatraz
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jul 02, 2025
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Recent Posts
Share this post