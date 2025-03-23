Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Hey guys, it’s Will Sommer. I’m new here at The Bulwark, covering the fringe communities and conspiracy theories that drive our politics today.

I’ve covered this stuff for years, going back to the days when lots of people had never heard of things like QAnon and Pizzagate. But these days, fringe online conspiracy theories have gone mainstream.

Many of the people who run our government at the highest levels now are full-blown conspiracy theorists. These are people who have spent years marinating in the fever swamps, and now they’re here to impose that reality on the country.

It’s a scary moment, and it can be pretty bewildering if you aren’t steeped in this stuff. That’s why I’m here.

At The Bulwark, I’ll help you navigate the new abnormal—the cast of characters, conspiracy lore, and real-world implications of all of this stuff. A lot of times it’ll be funny; other times it’ll be alarming. But my hope is that it will always be useful.

Because our job—what we aim to do here at The Bulwark—is to always try and help you see around corners, and hopefully make you a little bit smarter each day.

A little bit more about my resume: Several years ago I played a role in exposing the founders of the QAnon cult. I wrote a book about it, and starred in a documentary following the whole thing. I’ve gone to more MAGA and conspiracy-tinged gatherings than I’d care to share, and I’ve been kicked out of plenty of them for my reporting.

I don’t do this because it’s always fun, exactly. I do it because all this stuff really matters—especially now. The fringe has gone mainstream, and these are the ideas that are powering our government, with serious consequences for the rest of us.

So, if that all sounds like something you’d be into, here’s my ask: subscribe to The Bulwark.

I came here because I knew it was the best place for this kind of smart, nuanced news and analysis. And because I knew it was more than just a news outlet—it’s a community of real people who care about the truth.

I hope you’ll come ride with us.

- Will