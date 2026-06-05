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McRob1234's avatar
McRob1234
2h

Socialism really seems to work for the people purportedly hellbent on defeating it. 😄

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CJ's avatar
CJ
2h

I hope the next administration takes ownership of space X in the name of the tax payers that have already paid for it. And then deport musk .. if they can find a country that will take him. I hear France would like a conversation w him.

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