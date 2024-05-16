Thanks to everyone who came out to the D.C. event last night. It was great to see old pals, meet some of my regular email buddies, and make new friends. We’re going to be in Denver on June 21. If you can make the show, you should do it. It’s restorative.

In fact, it was so good for my spirit that I can’t do the Worst Case Trump Scenario for you today. That will have to wait until the bonhomie recedes.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

1. Debate Me, Bro

There’s a lot to like about Biden’s surprise debate challenge yesterday.

(1) It’s a proactive move demonstrating that the Biden campaign understands its position.

(2) By issuing the challenge with his terms attached to it, Biden puts Trump in the position of having to accept terrain that is not ideal. (Meaning: No studio audience, no friendly Fox moderators, and mics that cut off automatically.)

(3) The timing is excellent. By June 26 the Manhattan election fraud trial will have concluded. The odds seem better than 50-50 that Trump will be a recently convicted felon. Getting him onstage with Biden will prolong that story and give Biden an easy out anytime the debate gets tough for him.

(4) If Biden wins the debate, then the momentum of the race (which has always swung slightly toward him) continues to move. If he gaks the debate, it’s early enough to attempt repair work.

(5) You don’t want to hear this, but what if Biden is a disaster? What if he can’t string five words together and gets lost and confused? What if, post-debate, Biden’s numbers crater?