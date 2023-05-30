The Bulwark

Mark's avatar
Mark
May 30, 2023

If Andy Biggs wants to se a real abomination, he need only look in the mirror. The arguments presented by others only make sense in the fact-free Republican caucus.

Bluchek Mark's avatar
Bluchek Mark
May 30, 2023

“We’ve asked for Janet Yellen’s figures and with all due respect she comes with zero credibility to this discussion.”--Scott Perry

I dunno. As between a Secretary of the Treasury and former Fed chair vs. a guy who tried to get Trump to appoint Jeffrey Clark as AG, I don’t think credibility is favorable terrain for the congressman to fight on.

