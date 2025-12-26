The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Wolske's avatar
Kelly Wolske
2h

“Two things can be true: You can be a proud American and want better for your country.” That part right there is what this community is all about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dana Arsenault's avatar
Dana Arsenault
2h

Thank you for sharing this. I had no idea this had happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture