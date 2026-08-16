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Zev's avatar
Zev
1h

Democrats probably spend too much time in a circular firing squad but the only DNC chairs I can name quickly (Schulz, Brazille, Martin) aren't memorable for good reasons. I'm not sure what the solution is right now but I sure wish we could just stick Rahm or Pete in there for a few months to at least look like they're righting the ship.

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willoughby's avatar
willoughby
1h

Well, this is just plain sad. We can't afford to lose to the Republicans in November, but the Democratic leadership doesn't seem to mind if we do. They spent more time complaining about their critics than they did advancing great policy visions or their hopes for the American future.

Of course win or lose it's no skin off their nose: they'll continue to enjoy lucrative speaking gigs and all the other perks of membership in the consultant class, and they'll have plenty of opportunities to go on the morning shows to blame the "lemon-suckers" for their failures--at least, they will until Brendan Carr starts pulling licenses from networks that still have Democrats on the Sunday shows.

They really don't understand the stakes. People like Martin and McAuliffe and Brazile seem to believe that the only real menace we face is that they themselves might lose their hold on power within the Party, such as it is.

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