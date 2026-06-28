(Photo illustration by Bill Kuchman/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

SINCE THE START OF THE WAR with Iran, Donald Trump has argued that whatever economic pain resulted from the conflict would not only be worth bearing but temporary. Following the June 17 signing of a memorandum of understanding to end the war, he’s been practically giddy about the falling price of gas.

But what if, from a political standpoint, any reprieve at the pump is simply too late for Trump politically?

That’s what Democrats believe.

In my conversations with the party’s pollsters,