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willoughby's avatar
willoughby
2h

The Brocialists don't seem to have a clue about who working class people are or what they want.

Dan Moraff, heir to the Toys R Us fortune and chief Platner strategist, may have learned all about working people at Brown and, subsequently, Yale Law School, but whatever he learned appears to have been the sort of knowledge one gleans about giraffes while on safari.

What people want in real life is direct, plain speech and sensible, realistic, achievable policies that touch upon their actual daily lives. What they don't want is to be treated as if they were some sort of exotic species easily dazzled by tattoos and performative growling.

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John P's avatar
John P
2hEdited

A few important notes:

- The modern working class is not defined by unions (we crushed most of those in the 80s). They're defined by education attainment.

- This group, because they do not have union protections, are deeply skeptical of any global engagement, very protectionist, nationalist and culturally reactionary.

- This means populist messaging is extremely effective. Trump's great adaptation was to say tariffs, restoring and "American jobs" a lot, but instead of business oriented language he speaks like a nationalist interested in autarky.

The real explainer is cultural issues, not just appearance. The Democratic Party is correct to support minorities (my biased coastal elite view), but ~40% of our electorate are down with a platform that is probably a huge non-starter for Democrats. History teaches us that cultural issues vastly outweigh economics. I wish this wasn't true, but there are countless examples in our 250 year history where people deliberately accept being "poorer" in order to be slightly higher in a hierarchy (which still hurts them). Social capital is more important than real capital or values (hooray humans).

The solution here is to do two things (my view, open to pushback):

1. The Jon Ossoff - tie everyday issues to the pain voters feel. Most of these voters view the rich guys like Trump or Musk as ideals they aspire to. They don't see these guys as part of a corrupt system, they think they can be them...if those darn bureaucrats go away. This is false, but perception = reality.

2. Everything is culture - winning over more apolitical aspects of culture is really important. You need to drive down negatives. The target here are the losses Dems had with latinos, asians, and a portion of young men.

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