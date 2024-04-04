Recently in The Bulwark:

BY NOW YOU HAVE PROBABLY HEARD about the short video that Donald Trump posted on social media on Friday showing a pickup truck decorated with “Trump 2024” and a decal on the tailgate: a life-sized photoshopped image of President Joe Biden hogtied and lying on his side, as if confined in the bed of the truck. The video was filmed the day before in Long Island, New York, where Trump was attending a wake for a police officer. In the days since Trump posted the snippet of video, some commentators have suggested that it could be considered a threat against President Biden, and that Trump should face consequences for posting it.

CALL ME CYNICAL, BUT I ROLLED MY EYES when I read a passionate argument for a woman’s suffrage monument on the National Mall by four female Republican senators. It’s a fine idea, of course it is. Yet the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment granting women’s suffrage is long past—it was four years ago, on August 26, 2020. As for a suffrage monument, legislation to build one on the Mall has been introduced in the last few Congresses. The House finally passed a bipartisan bill on November 6 and the Senate received it the next day. That was nearly five months ago. READ THE REST.

MIKE JOHNSON, THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE, has embarked on an apology tour. For the past week, he’s been doing interviews on right-wing radio and TV, hoping to soothe conservatives who are angry at him for cutting deals with Democrats to keep the government open. Johnson is trying to explain why he hasn’t taken a harder line. His excuses say a lot about the sickness of the Republican base—and the cravenness of the speaker who’s contorting himself to appease it. Here are some of the alibis Johnson is peddling.

